SRH vs RCB IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 65th match on TV, online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League on the 18th of May, Thursday. While RCB will want to win the game to inch closer towards Playoffs qualification, SRH who are already out of the race will want to end their campaign with maximum victories. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the SRH vs RCB, 65th Match IPL 2023?

May 18, Thursday

At what time does SRH vs RCB, 65th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the SRH vs RCB, 65th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where can you watch SRH vs RCB, 65th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch SRH vs RCB, 65th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How can the teams qualify for the Playoffs?

The top 4 teams will qualify for the playoffs.

