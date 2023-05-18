SRH vs RCB: Injury Update on Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hazlewood and Hasaranga missed RCB's last game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will step out against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday to take one step towards playoffs qualification. They are in a must-win situation at the moment and need to win both their remaining matches to make it to the top four in the points table. They are coming into this game on the back of a stunning 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals that gave them a new lease of life in the competition.

Perhaps, RCB won their last game without two of their key overseas players - Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood. Both players missed the last game due to niggles according to reports in ESPNCricinfo. However, there is no clarity around their availability for this game. Hasaranga might play a key role if he is fit while Hazlewood, if available, will strengthen an already brilliant bowling attack for RCB.

Michael Bracewell and Wayne Parnell replaced the aforementioned players in the previous game and fared decently. Rather, the latter ended up winning the Player of the Match award for his figures of 3/10 in three overs and is likely to keep his place irrespective of Hazlewood's availability. As for Bracewell, he didn't get much chance to bat as he scored nine runs. However, the New Zealand all-rounder impressed with his bowling picking up two wickets for just 16 runs. Having said that, Hasaranga might replace him in the line-up if fit.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

