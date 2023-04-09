SRH vs PKBS IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 14th match on TV, online?

Sunday, April 09, 2023
     
SRH vs PKBS IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: Sunrisers Hyderabad will stand against Punjab Kings to open their account in the season, whereas Punjab Kings have already marked their presence in the IPL season 2023 with two consecutive wins.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2023 12:25 IST
Punjab Kings
Image Source : AP Punjab Kings

SRH vs PKBS IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details:Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Punjab Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad have already played two matches and lost both of them. They will be looking to get off the mark with a victory in this season. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have played two matches and are having a remarkable season as they've won both of their matches

Before the action takes over, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the SRH vs PKBS, 14th Match IPL 2023?

SRH vs PKBS match 14 will be played on Sunday, 9th of April.

At what time does SRH vs PKBS, the 14th Match of IPL 2023 start?

SRH vs PKBS match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the SRH vs PKBS, 14th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

SRH vs PKBS match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 

Where can you watch the SRH vs PKBS match, the 14th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be live on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch SRH vs PKBS, the 14th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Final Squad: Aiden Markram (C),Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,  Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Punjab Kings Final Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikanadar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.

