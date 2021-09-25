SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2021 Live: Williamson's Hyderabad vs Rahul's Punjab; Toss at 7:00 PM; Follow Live

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2021 Live

SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2021 Match 37: Live Cricket Score and Updates from Sharjah

: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the battle of the two bottom-placed side. Punjab stand seventh in the points table with three wins in nine matches while Sunrisers stand bottom of the table with just one win in eight games, which came against Rahul's side, by nine wickets. The match will be a battle for survival for either side. [ SRH vs PBKS Toss Live Updates IPL 2021, Playing XI, Pitch Report

SRH vs PBKS, LIVE Match Today: Almost out of reckoning for a play-off berth, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to play party-poopers when they take on an equally struggling Punjab Kings in the IPL's battle of laggards on Saturday. Sunrisers suffered their seventh defeat on Wednesday after being blown away by Delhi Capitals and their play-off chances look less than dim as they have managed just two points after eight games [READ FULL PREVIEW]