SRH vs PBKS: Head-to-Head record ahead of game 49 in IPL 2026

Hyderabad:

The stage is set for the 49th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 6th. It is interesting to note that both sides are well in the race to reach the IPL 2026 playoffs, and both sides will hope to put in a good show.

It is worth noting that Punjab Kings currently sit in first place in the standings. With nine matches played, the side has won six, lost two, and had one game produce no result due to rain. With 13 points to their name, PBKS will look to maintain the top spot with a victory.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have the chance to claim the top spot in the IPL standings. The side has 12 points to their name in 10 matches, and with a win can sit in first place in the standings.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, head-to-head record:

It is worth noting that both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have taken on each other across 25 matches in the IPL. In the 25 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 17 times, whereas Punjab Kings have emerged victorious 8 times.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

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