Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH vs PBKS Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, new signings, player replacement, stats and records

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to add to their lone victory in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) when they meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday. Kane Williamson's side are reeling at the bottom of the table and while the chance of a comeback looks incredibly hard even if SRH win all of their remaining games, the Sunrisers can still spoil the party of ones eyeing the playoff spot.

PBKS are eyeing a campaign revival after facing a frustrating two-run defeat in their first game since season resumption against Rajasthan Royals.

New Signings

In their worst start to an IPL season, the SRH find themselves at the bottom of the table with only one win in seven games. Ahead of their final game of the first leg, the SRH made a change in their leadership, appointing Kane Williamson as their captain.

Ahead of the second leg, the side lost wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow and the SRH announced Sherfane Rutherford as replacement. However, Rutherford also traveled back to West Indies following the death of his father. Furthermore, SRH have roped in the services of Umran Malik as a short-term replacement for T Natarajan, who is currently COVID-19 positive.

IN: Umran Malik

OUT: Jonny Bairstow, Sherfane Rutherford (traveled back to West Indies due to personal reasons), T Natarajan (COVID-19 positive)

KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings have had mixed fortunes in the tournament ever since the Karnataka-born batsman took over as captain in the previous edition of the tournament. The Kings remained inconsistent throughout the first leg of the 2021 season, standing 5th with three wins in eight matches.

IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming Updates

Ahead of the resumption, Punjab Kings faced a setback as power-hitter Dawid Malan pulled out of the tournament, with the franchise replacing the English batsman with South Africa’s Aiden Markram.

IN: Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Aiden Markram

OUT: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Dawid Malan

Full Squads

SRH: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy, Umran Malik

PBKS: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Nathan Ellis

SRH vs PBKS Head to Head

Matches: 17

SRH won: 12

PBKS won: 5