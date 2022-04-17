SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for SRH vs PBKS

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Players of PBKS building a strategy against RCB batsmen. (File Photo)

SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11 Team, Probable Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Match No. 28 of IPL 2022

Sunday, 3:30 PM

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Venue Stats

Average first innings total: 174.2

Average powerplay score: 44.9

Pitch Report

Toss is unlikely to make much impact because of hotter conditions in afternoon. However, both the teams might prefer chasing.

Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Dream 11 for SRH vs PBKS

Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan(VC), Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(C), Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan, Kagiso Rabada

Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch SRH vs PBKS 28th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch SRH vs PBKS 28th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the SRH vs PBKS 28th Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 17th April

At what time SRH vs PBKS 28th Match of IPL 2022 start?

3:30 PM IST

Where is the SRH vs PBKS 28th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai