SRH vs MI Pitch Report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad play in IPL 2025? Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 23 in the ongoing IPL 2025. Check out the pitch report of the ground that will host the blockbuster clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians in match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Pat Cummins-led side was expected to be one of the most dominating teams in the tournament, but in reality, they have managed to win only two in seven matches. They are currently ninth on the points table and another defeat would almost eliminate them from the playoffs race.

Hyderabad understand the challenge and will be hoping to produce a better performance against Mumbai. Their openers, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, were a force to reckon with in the last edition of the competition, but in 2025, their inconsistency has bothered the team. Ishan Kishan, who bats at number three, has failed to live up tto he expectations as well. Heinrich Klaasen has done well but hasn’t been at his best. Among bowlers, the inconsistency remains a major issue.

Mumbai, on the other hand, had a horrid start to the season but managed to win their last three matches and with that, they are once again back in the playoffs race. Former captain Rohit Sharma, who was struggling for runs at one stage, showed character in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings, scoring a cracking half-century, and that should uplift the morale of the team. Flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya have been terrific as well.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium usually favours the batters. It’s a high-scoring ground and it is very likely to play in a similar manner. SRH usually prefer such type of a surface as their batting unit is designed for such. Bowling first meanwhile, will be the ideal thing to do as dew may or may not play a part. Anything over 240 runs can be considered a good total.