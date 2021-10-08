Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH vs MI Live Score IPL 2021: Rohit's Mumbai face Williamson-led Hyderabad, Toss at 7 PM

SRH vs MI Live Score IPL 2021: Live Updates from Abu Dhabi

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (SRH vs MI) on indiatvnews.com.

Kane Williamson's SRH were the first team to get knocked out of the race for playoffs, while Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are all but out of contention for a playoff place. While the SRH, with six points, are currently at the bottom of the table, Mumbai Indians are at fifth position.

Live Updates

17:00 IST: Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad play for pride as they meet in the final game of the league stage on Saturday.

Preview: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will need to outclass bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Friday, knowing fully well the tricky situation they have found themselves in their bid for a play-offs spot. Courtesy their eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, the defending champions are currently at the fifth spot, with 12 points from 13 games, with a net run rate of -0.048. FULL PREVIEW