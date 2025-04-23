Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians in match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 23. The Pat Cummins-led side hasn't been able to deliver in the ongoing season and another defeat and push them out of the competition. Mumbai, on the other hand, have won three consecutive matches and are back in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
Live SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Live Blog: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma begin proceedings for Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad host Mumbai Indians in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Follow for the latest updates.
Published: , Updated:
Hyderabad:
Live updates :SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Live Blog: Lackluster Hyderabad host red-hot form Mumbai Indians
Auto Refresh
Refresh
-
7:31 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
Time for the live action
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head open for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Deepak Chahar has been handed the new ball.
-
7:06 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
SRH Playing XI:
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga
-
7:06 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
Mumbai Indians Playing XI
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
-
7:01 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
Toss update!
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first.
-
6:56 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
Hello Hyderabad!!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Stay tuned as the toss is only a few minutes away.
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Pahalgam terror attack: Pony ride operator gunned down by terrorists while saving tourists
-
After Pahalgam attack, another encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam
-
Jharkhand man held for controversial post on Pahalgam attack: 'Thank you Pakistan, Lashkar'
-
SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Live Blog: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma begin proceedings for Hyderabad
Advertisement
Advertisement