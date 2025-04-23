Advertisement
  4. SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Live Blog: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma begin proceedings for Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Mumbai Indians in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Follow for the latest updates.

SRH vs MI
SRH vs MI Image Source : Getty
Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians in match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 23. The Pat Cummins-led side hasn't been able to deliver in the ongoing season and another defeat and push them out of the competition. Mumbai, on the other hand, have won three consecutive matches and are back in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

Live updates :SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Live Blog: Lackluster Hyderabad host red-hot form Mumbai Indians

  • 7:31 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for the live action

    Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head open for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Deepak Chahar has been handed the new ball.

  • 7:06 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    SRH Playing XI:

    Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

  • 7:06 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Mumbai Indians Playing XI

    Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

  • 7:01 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update!

    Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:56 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello Hyderabad!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Stay tuned as the toss is only a few minutes away.

