SRH vs MI, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match Mumbai Indians have often been the slow starters in the IPL and it took them five matches in the 2025 edition to get on some sort of a run and the Men in Blue are flying high with three wins in a row. Sunrisers Hyderabad face them again in a return fixture, this time at home, to avenge the loss.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians looked like the beast they were supposed to be, should have been in the ongoing season of the IPL but it took 7-8 games for them to wake up and literally choose violence having chased down 177 in just 15.4 overs against the Chennai Super Kings a couple of days ago. And it took Rohit Sharma to strike form for the Mumbai Indians to look and be the fiery unit they are with the bowling attack playing the part having Jasprit Bumrah back in the side.

The last time these two sides faced each other, Mumbai Indians coasted home rather comfortably on a slow wicket at the Wankhede Stadium but the Sunrisers Hyderabad would be in this for revenge and prepare a highway at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which suits them and their playing style. The batters hit form for the Orange Army after a lean patch and chased down 245 against the Punjab Kings in a jiffy and will be keen to repeat something like that because their campaign stands in balance and a loss on Wednesday will push them into a must-win zone like the Chennai Super Kings, whom they face a couple of days later at Chepauk.

With Karn Sharma injuring himself during the first meeting between these two teams, MI have had a hard time finding a sure-shot Indian bowling option apart from Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah. Ashwani Kumar picked up a wicket against the Super Kings but was taken for runs at the death. Will Jacks might be used for four overs yet again against the left-handed heavy top-order for the Sunrisers.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 41, SRH vs MI

Ryan Rickleton, Will Jacks, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel

Probable Playing XIIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar/Vignesh Puthur