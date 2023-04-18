SRH vs MI: Rohit Sharma adds another feather to his IPL cap, joins elite list with Kohli and Dhawan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

SRH vs MI: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma scaled a new height in his IPL career when his team took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 25th match of IPL 2023. Rohit Sharma, who is known for his dangerous opening batting, scored 28 runs in his 18 ball stay against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the MI skipper achieved a major milestone in his IPL career.

Rohit Sharma has achieved the feat of scoring 6000 runs in IPL and has become the fourth batter in the history of the tournament to reach the milestone. Sharma was 14 runs shy of the feat and was on 5986 runs before the game. Meanwhile, his three boundaries in the 3rd over of Washington Sundar, took him breach the 6000 mark. He was hitting the bowlers well but a slower ball from T Natarajan costed him his wicket.

Batters with most runs in IPL history:

Virat Kohli - 6844 runs in 220 innings

Shikhar Dhawan - 6477 runs 209 innings

David Warner - 6109 runs in 167 innings

Rohit Sharma - 6014 runs in 227 innings

Suresh Raina - 5528 runs in 200 innings

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have 2 wins in 4 games. They started their campaigns with two losses and bounced back well and won the next two games. Mumbai's batters have started to fire, while Hyderabad are also finding their right combination for the tournament. The two teams are also looking to go in the top half of the points table.

SRH's Playing XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

MI's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

