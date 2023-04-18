SRH vs MI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium pitch report

SRH vs MI IPL 2023: Pitch Report to Records - Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad host Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the 25th match of IPL 2023. After having identical campaigns with 2 wins in 4 games, both sides look for their third victory. The match will be hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

SRH vs MI Pitch report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad has assistance for the spinners and is a fine batting track as well. The average first innings total at the venue is 176. There have been 66 IPL matches held at the venue and teams chasing have been rewarded more.

The venue has hosted 2 games in the ongoing IPL season. The first was between SRH and RR, where RR scored big. The second game was between SRH and PBKS, where the latter were restricted to a low score.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 66 IPL matches played at this venue, 29 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 36 times. The ground is favorable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches played - 2

Matches won bowling first - 2

Average T20I stats

Average 1st Inns scores - 196

Average 2nd Inns scores - 198

Score Stats for T20I games

Highest total recorded - 209/4 (18.4 Ov) by IND vs WI

Highest score chased - 209/4 (18.4 Ov) by IND vs WI

IPL Stats

Matches Played - 66

Teams won Batting First - 29

Teams won Bowling first - 36

Matches tied - 1

Highest Team Score - 231/2 by SRH vs RCB

Lowest Team Score - 80 by DC vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:

Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

