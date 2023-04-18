SRH vs MI: Mumbai display all-round show as Rohit Sharma's side register third win on trot against Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mumbai defeat Hyderabad by 14 runs

SRH vs MI: Mumbai Indians displayed an all-round show in their fifth match of IPL 2023 to bag their third win on the trot against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Defending a total of 192, Mumbai bowled their opponents out for 178 as fast-bowlers starred on a tricky pitch of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The batters first led the charge with Cameron Green smashing a fifty.

Sunrisers were asked to chase 193 at their home and they were very much in the chase with Mayank Agarwal returning to scoring ways and anchoring the chase. Even though the wickets fell, he held one end and scored 48 from 41 balls to keep his team in the hunt. Heinrich Klaasen provided fire in the middle overs but he was overpowered as SRH fell in a hole.

Marco Jansen and Abdul Samad joined before the death overs approached and the required rate reading around 12. The Proteas star looked to free his hands but was soon outdone by Meredith as Mumbai implemented greater control. In the final few overs, SRH kept losing wickets. Arjun Tendulkar took his first IPL wickets as he closed the deal in the final over to bowl SRH out for 148.

Earlier, Cameron Green's architect knock powered Mumbai Indians to finish at 192/5 in the 20 overs. MI started well with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan giving a decent start. But the former soon fell prey to Natarajan. Kishan and Green took the baton but the Southpaw was outdone by Marco Jansen. Hyderabad soon sent Suryakumar Yadav back too as Mumbai were under the pump. But the youngster Tilak Varma and the Aussie International Green provided Mumbai with much-needed power in the middle overs and then in the death overs. After being 95/3 in 11.5 overs, Varma displayed his powerful play as he hit a 17-ball 37. Meanwhile, Green then launched an attack in the latter stages to take MI to an over-par score on a slightly slow pitch.

SRH's Playing XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

MI's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

