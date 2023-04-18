SRH vs MI IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Hyderabad vs Mumbai match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SRH face MI

SRH vs MI IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the 25th match of IPL 2023. Both SRH and MI have had similar campaigns until now, with two wins coming after the first two losses. As Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium host this encounter, one of them will lose their winning streak. Before the action unfolds, here are all the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the SRH vs MI, 25th Match IPL 2023?

Monday, 18th of April

At what time does SRH vs MI, the 25th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the SRH vs MI, 25th of IPL 2023 being played?

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where can you watch SRH vs MI, 25th of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch SRH vs MI, the 25th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:

Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage

