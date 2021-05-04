SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Image Source : IPLTT20.COM File photo of MI pacer Trent Boult (left) and SRH's Manish Pandey.

In the 31st match of IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are ranked lower in the points table, will face Mumbai Indians. This match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, in which there will be a collision between two fantastic captains of the world, Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma.

Despite contrasting performances in the season, both the sides have their star performers, making it not an easy pick for SRH v MI Dream 11.

Batsman: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson

Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson will have to be included in the Dream 11 team of the SRH v MI match as both are in excellent form this season and are consistently scoring runs with the bat. At the same time, in-form Suryakumar Yadav can also prove to be a good option in batting.

Wicket-keeper: Johnny Bairstow (vice-captain) and Quinton de Cock

Both Jonny Bairstow (SRH) and Quinton de Kock (MI) have been a vital cog for their respective teams and are the automatic picks in the XI.

All-rounder: Kieron Pollard and Mohammad Nabi

Mumbai all-rounder Kieran Pollard gave an all-round show with the bat and the ball against Chennai Super Kings in the last match. Not as devastating as his West Indies counterpart, SRH's Mohammad Nabi still is capable of picking fantasy points.

Bowler: Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah, Khalil Ahmed

You will not want to keep Rahul Chahar and Jaspreet Bumrah out of any cost from the Dream 11 team of this match. At the same time, Trent Bolt can prove to be a good selection, while Sunrisers Hyderabad's Khalil Ahmed continues to impress with his bowling.

SRH v MI Dream 11 Prediction: Johnny Bairstow (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson, Karen Pollard, Mohammad Nabi, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah, Khalil Ahmed.