SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Markram's Hyderabad lock horns against Rohit's Mumbai

Hello and a Warm Welcome to everyone for this 25th match of IPL 2023. It's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Two teams, who have had a similar campaign to the tournament so far. While Mumbai faced drubbing against RCB and CSK in their first two games, SRH were outclassed by RR and LSG in their two encounters. However, both teams bounced back with two wins in their next two outings. As the tournament inches towards the middle phase, both these sides will want to go into the top half of the points table. So, sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this game.