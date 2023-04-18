Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
  SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Markram's Hyderabad lock horns against Rohit's Mumbai
SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Markram's Hyderabad lock horns against Rohit's Mumbai

SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Mumbai Indians in the 25th match of IPL 2023. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2023 16:54 IST
SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Markram's Hyderabad lock horns against Rohit's Mumbai

SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the 25th match of IPL 2023. After starting their campaigns with two consecutive losses, both MI and SRH have bounced back reasonably well to clinch the next two games. With 2 wins in 4 games each, Sharma's Mumbai and Markram's Hyderabad will be eager to register their third straight win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs MI Latest Updates

  Apr 18, 2023 4:54 PM (IST)

    Hyderabad face Mumbai

    Hello and a Warm Welcome to everyone for this 25th match of IPL 2023. It's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Two teams, who have had a similar campaign to the tournament so far. While Mumbai faced drubbing against RCB and CSK in their first two games, SRH were outclassed by RR and LSG in their two encounters. However, both teams bounced back with two wins in their next two outings. As the tournament inches towards the middle phase, both these sides will want to go into the top half of the points table. So, sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this game.

