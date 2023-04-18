SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Markram's Hyderabad lock horns against Rohit's Mumbai

SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Markram's Hyderabad lock horns against Rohit's MumbaiSRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the 25th match of IPL 2023. After starting their campaigns with two consecutive losses, both MI and SRH have bounced back reasonably well to clinch the next two games. With 2 wins in 4 games each, Sharma's Mumbai and Markram's Hyderabad will be eager to register their third straight win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.