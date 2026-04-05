SRH vs LSG weather report: How will weather in Hyderabad fare for IPL 2026 game 10?

Hyderabad:

The stage is set for game 10 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5. It is worth noting that while this will be the second game of the season for LSG, it will be the third game for SRH.

Notably, Lucknow Super Giants sit in eighth place in the standings, having lost the only game that they have played so far. The side, led by Rishabh Pant, will be hoping to improve in the upcoming game and register their first game of the season.

As for SRH, the side has won one game and lost another. With two points to their name, SRH sits in fifth place in the standings, and with the clash right around the corner, let us have a look at how the weather will fare in the clash.

Hyderabad weather report:

The weather is expected to be rainy in Hyderabad for the clash against Lucknow Super Giants. During the time of the game, 50 percent rain is anticipated, with the temperature expected to stay around

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis

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