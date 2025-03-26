SRH vs LSG pitch report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad play? Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Check out the pitch report ahead of the SRH vs RR match in the cash-rich league.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Pat Cummins-led side registered a convincing 44-run in the last match against Rajasthan Royals and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum with a win over Lucknow Super Giants, who lost to Delhi Capitals by one wicket in their opening game of the cash-rich tournament.

Notably, Hyderabad have played a huge part in changing the dynamics of T20 cricket. The aggressive mindset of the players helped SRH establish their authority as one of the fiercest teams in the tournament’s history. The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy can change the complexion of the game at any moment and have set multiple T20 records in the last couple of years.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, showed intent in the last game against Delhi but their bowlers and captaincy have let them down. Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran wreaked havoc with the bat, while Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets with the new ball but he wasn’t brought back in the latter half, which was surprising, to say the least. Overall, they need to improve in all facets to challenge Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 27.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Pitch Report

The surface will heavily favour the batters. No target is usually safe here and the 300-run mark can very well breach. It will be flat like a road and the batters will enjoy playing on the surface. A high-scoring encounter is expected. Bowling first will be ideal.

SRH vs LSG Probable Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants - Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi