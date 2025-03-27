SRH vs LSG: Key player battles to watch out for ahead of IPL 2025 Match 7 The seventh match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. It is expected to be a high-scoring game but a few matchups can bring the score down drastically.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants are set to lock horns in the 7th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Thursday (March 27) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Some of the best power hitters in T20 cricket are featuring in this match from both sides and it is certainly going to be a treat for the fans in terms of fours and sixes. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and Rishabh Pant will challenge the bowlers on the arguably the flattest pitch among all venues in IPL 2025.

However, there are a couple of bowlers who can spoil the party for key batters from both sides. These key player battles can turn the game on its head today. Let us have a look:

1. Shardul Thakur vs Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma scored 24 runs off just 10 deliveries in the last game. He tends to get off to flyers in IPL and, at times, notches up a huge score too. His strike rate is generally in the 200s. However, the southpaw will face Shardul Thakur from LSG in this encounter, who has had the wood over him in the shortest format. In five innings, Thakur has dismissed him twice while conceding only 16 runs off 14 deliveries. Thakur will take the new ball for Lucknow and is also coming off a good show in the previous game. He nipped out two wickets with the new ball and Delhi Capitals, dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel. This player battle can certainly decide if SRH will get off to a sensational start or not.

2. Adam Zampa vs Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran was unstoppable in the last game. He smashed 75 runs off just 30 deliveries at a strike rate of 250, with six fours and seven sixes. However, when Adam Zampa bowls to him, the southpaw tends to struggle a lot. The Aussie leggie has dismissed him twice in eight innings while conceding only 38 runs off 36 deliveries. Pooran has hit one four and three sixes off Zampa but has also played 16 dot balls. Expect Cummins to introduce Zampa into the attack as soon as Pooran comes out to bat.

These two player battles might make the difference between a score of 250 and 220 eventually in the SRH vs LSG encounter.