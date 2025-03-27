SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live cricket score: LSG opt to bowl first in Hyderabad

Advertisement
SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live cricket score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in game 7 of the IPL 2025. Both sides will take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and SRH will hope for their second win of the season.

Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins
Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live cricket score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in game 7 of the IPL 2025. Both sides take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and with SRH looking to go big once more, the side will hope for a good performance in the upcoming game as well after their stellar performance against Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants, after losing their last game against Delhi Capitals will hope for an improved performance as well. 

Live updates :SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live cricket score: In-form Hyderabad take on Pant's Lucknow Super Giants

  • 7:09 PM (IST)Mar 27, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs are here!

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

  • 7:03 PM (IST)Mar 27, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss update!

    Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and skipper Rishabh Pant has opted to bowl first! Pat Cummins' men will come in to bat and will hope to post a big total on the board in the first innings. 

  • 6:50 PM (IST)Mar 27, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    The stage is set for game 7 of the IPL 2025. Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and with both teams looking for a win, it could prove to be a cracking encounter between the teams. 

