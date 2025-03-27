Live SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live cricket score: LSG opt to bowl first in Hyderabad SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live cricket score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in game 7 of the IPL 2025. Both sides will take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and SRH will hope for their second win of the season.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live cricket score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in game 7 of the IPL 2025. Both sides take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and with SRH looking to go big once more, the side will hope for a good performance in the upcoming game as well after their stellar performance against Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants, after losing their last game against Delhi Capitals will hope for an improved performance as well.

Live updates :SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live cricket score: In-form Hyderabad take on Pant's Lucknow Super Giants Auto Refresh Refresh Playing XIs are here! Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Toss update! Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and skipper Rishabh Pant has opted to bowl first! Pat Cummins' men will come in to bat and will hope to post a big total on the board in the first innings.

WELCOME! The stage is set for game 7 of the IPL 2025. Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and with both teams looking for a win, it could prove to be a cracking encounter between the teams.