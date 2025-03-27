SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live cricket score: LSG opt to bowl first in Hyderabad

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live cricket score: LSG opt to bowl first in HyderabadSRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live cricket score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in game 7 of the IPL 2025. Both sides take on each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and with SRH looking to go big once more, the side will hope for a good performance in the upcoming game as well after their stellar performance against Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants, after losing their last game against Delhi Capitals will hope for an improved performance as well.