SRH vs KKR: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal on Thursday, May 4. SRH returned to winning ways as they beat Delhi Capitals in their last game by nine runs. But this was their only third win of this season after eight games as they find themselves in the ninth position in the points table. On the other hand, KKR suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last game while defending 179 runs. Nitish Rana-led side is currently placed in the eighth position in the points table with just three wins from seven games. Both teams need a win to remain in the race for the playoff qualification in IPL 2023.

Pitch Report - SRH vs KKR

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal offers a batting-friendly surface in T20 cricket. In IPL, the average first innings score here is 158 and 166 from four games this season. The surface is likely to provide a good amount of moisture due to light rain for the last two days in Hyderabad, which will help pace bowlers with a new ball.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. There is a forecast for light showers and cloudy skies during the game. So, teams are likely to prefer to bowl first and then chase the target according to conditions.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad - The Numbers Game

IPL Stats

Total matches: 68

Matches won batting first: 30

Matches won bowling first: 38

Average IPL Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 158

Average 2nd Innings scores: 147

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 231/2 (20 Ov) by SRH vs RCB

Highest score chased - 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DC

Lowest score recorded - 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Full Squads -

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips (wk), Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Aarya Desai, Johnson Charles (wk)

