SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's Hyderabad face Nitish Rana's Kolkata

SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's Hyderabad face Nitish Rana's KolkataSRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad go against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both SRH and KKR are in a tough situation and need wins to try and push for the playoffs race. SRH have 3 wins in 8 games, while KKR have 3 in 9 outings. It will be sort of a do-or-a-die game for Kolkata as they need 5 wins to get 16 points under their belt. The race for the playoffs has begun to heat up now.