SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's Hyderabad face Nitish Rana's Kolkata

Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage match number 47 in IPL 2023. It's SRH vs KKR in Hyderabad. Aiden Markram's Sunrisers are up against Nitish Rana's Knight Riders as the two teams look to pose a challenge for a top 4 finish. The race for the playoffs has begun to heat up and both the teams are currently at the bottom end of the Points table. While SRH have 3 wins in 8 games and sit on 9th spot, KKR have 3 in 9 outings and are on 8th. This is possibly a do-or-a-die game for KKR as they need all 5 wins to secure 16 points. So, grab your seats, as I Varun Malik, walk alongside you in this game.