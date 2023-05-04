Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's Hyderabad face Nitish Rana's Kolkata
Live now

SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's Hyderabad face Nitish Rana's Kolkata

SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kolkata Knight Riders at home in the 47th match of IPL 2023. SRH and KKR are in a tough situation with both the teams having just 3 wins in the tournament. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2023 18:15 IST
SRH face KKR
Image Source : INDIA TV SRH face KKR

SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's Hyderabad face Nitish Rana's Kolkata

SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad go against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both SRH and KKR are in a tough situation and need wins to try and push for the playoffs race. SRH have 3 wins in 8 games, while KKR have 3 in 9 outings. It will be sort of a do-or-a-die game for Kolkata as they need 5 wins to get 16 points under their belt. The race for the playoffs has begun to heat up now.

Match Scorecard

 

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 04, 2023 6:08 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Sunrisers face Knight Riders in Hyderabad

    Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage match number 47 in IPL 2023. It's SRH vs KKR in Hyderabad. Aiden Markram's Sunrisers are up against Nitish Rana's Knight Riders as the two teams look to pose a challenge for a top 4 finish. The race for the playoffs has begun to heat up and both the teams are currently at the bottom end of the Points table. While SRH have 3 wins in 8 games and sit on 9th spot, KKR have 3 in 9 outings and are on 8th. This is possibly a do-or-a-die game for KKR as they need all 5 wins to secure 16 points. So, grab your seats, as I Varun Malik, walk alongside you in this game.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News