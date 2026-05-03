SRH vs KKR LIVE cricket score: Hyderabad aim to keep winning run alive

Hyderabad:

The stage is set for the 45th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides meet at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, and the clash began on a spotive note for SRH as the sit won the toss and opted to bat first at home. With a string of wins in their previous games, Hyderabad will hope to put in a good performance against Kolkata Knight Riders as well. It is worth noting that SRH sits in third place in the IPL 2026 standings with six wins and three losses nine matches.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders occupy eighth place in the standings. With eight matches played, the side has won two, lost five, and one game has prodiced no result due to rain playing spoilsport. Despite their subpar form in the tournament so far, they will hope for an improved showing against the in-form SRH.