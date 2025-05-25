SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad, with a couple of back-to-back wins, have shown what this squad can do and would feel frustrated with their overall season in the ongoing IPL season. A 7th spot beckons Pat Cummins and Co in the repeat of last year's final against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their final game of the 2025 edition of the IPL. It has been a tough season for the last year's runners-up but the last two games were a reminder of what SRH can do when on song, especially when Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ishan Kishan did what they can but there would be a little regret and frustration as to why they couldn't string together performances like these, a little earlier in the season.

Similarly, it has been a disappointing season for the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who suffered because of being overstaffed and underpowered at the same time with their batting and key players not being in form. KKR might give the young mystery spinner from Madhya Pradesh, Shivam Shukla, a look in against the big three at the top for SRH while bringing back Quinton de Kock to pair him with Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, are unlikely to make a change and for the Knight Riders, it is highly unlikely that Ajinkya Rahane will be retained as captain. But given they still have Andre Russell and Sunil Narine going great guns, it will be a huge positive if they can go out on a high as at least for a couple of more years, the franchise are likely to revolved around them.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 68, SRH vs KKR

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins (vc), Harshal Patel, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Eshan Malinga

Probable Playing XIIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Shukla