SRH vs KKR: Injury Update on Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face each other in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. It is a must-win game for the Nitish Rana-led KKR as they have already lost 6 matches so far and maximum they can reach is 16 points now. One more loss can will more or less knock them out ot the race for the playoffs. Their captain Shreyas Iyer's injury before the season has hindered KKR a lot while in the ongoing season as well, the franchise is managing a few players' injury.

Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav are currently not 100% if reports are to be believed. Thakur played the previous game after resting for a couple of matches but he played as a specialist batter. He didn't bowl at all that raised a lot of questions. It is still not clear whether Thakur will be bowling in the game against SRH. However, he remains available for selection.

On the other hand, Umesh Yadav last played on April 26 against RCB and has been on the sidelines since. According to ESPNCricinfo, he is set to miss the encounter. There has been no official statement regarding both players' injuries at the moment and it remains a concern for team India as well with both of them picked in the Test squad for the WTC Final against Australia.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Aarya Desai

