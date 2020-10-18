SRH vs KKR: David Warner becomes first overseas player to 5000 IPL runs, quickest to the milestone

Image Source : IPLT20.COM David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he amassed 5000 runs in his Indin Premier League career. He achieved the deat during SRH's run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Warner required only nine runs to reach the milestone and he took just 16 balls during the chase. With the feat, Warner became the first overseas player to the milestone and fourth overall after Kohli, Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli presently stands a top of the run-scoring charts with 5759 runs in 186 matches, followed by Raina with 5368 runs in 193 matches and Rohit on 5149 runs in 196 appearances.

Warner also became the quickest batsman to the feat surpassing the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper who had amassed 5000 runs in 157 appearances. Warner took 12 games fewer to the milestone. Raina had taken 173 games while the Mumbai Indians skipper had taken 187 games.

Talking about SRH's chase, Warner opted against opening on Sunday as he sent Kane Williamson alongside Jonny Bairstow.

The pair added 57 runs in the powerplay with the Kiwi batsman scoring 29 off 19 laced with one six and four boundaries. Warner had come at No.4 having set Priyam Garg to the middle at No.3.

SRH struggled after Williamson's dismissal as Harg and Bairstow departed in consecutive overs before Lockie Ferguson picked his third wicket by dismissing Manish Pandey.

Earlier in the day, KKR were restricted to 163 for five.

