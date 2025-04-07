SRH vs GT: Ishant Sharma reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct, handed multiple penalties Ishant Sharma was taken to the cleaners by the SRH batters in what was a low-scoring game on a tricky wicket in Hyderabad as the other 16 overs leaked just 99 runs and the tall Indian pacer conceded 53 in his four. However, it didn't cost Gujarat Titans as they notched up their third win.

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Ishant Sharma was reprimanded by the IPL for breaching the Code of Conduct during his side's game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and was handed a fine of 25 per cent of his match fee while accumulating one demerit point. As per the IPL release, Sharma committed Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which pertains to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.

"Ishant Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the IPL statement read. The exact reason for the penalties wasn't mentioned in the statement, however, it looks likely that the expensive spell from Ishant might have induced a reaction of frustration from the senior bowler.

As per the IPL Code of Conduct, "Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board."

Ishant was the most expensive bowler on the day for the Titans conceding 53 runs in his four-over spell and went wicketless. This was his third-most expensive figures in the IPL and when put in context, his spell looks even more poor since the rest of the bowling attack gave away just 99 runs in the remaining 16 overs. However, it didn't have much effect on the outcome as the Titans achieved their third consecutive win in the ongoing season.

On a tricky wicket, the match could have gotten interesting with the Titans losing a couple of wickets in the powerplay. However, Washington Sundar and skipper Shubman Gill gave no chance to the Sunrisers with a quickfire 90-run stand as the visitors ended up chasing 153 runs in just 16.4 overs.