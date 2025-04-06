SRH vs GT IPL 2025 pitch report: How surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad can play? Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost their last three matches in the Indian Premier League 2025, while Gujarat Titans are coming off twin wins in the season. SRH host GT at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as they look to find back their lost batting form.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head home as they take on Gujarat Titans in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Sunday, April 6. After suffering a hat-trick of defeats which began at their home venue of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SRH look to bounce back as they hope to move up from the bottom of the points table.

Up against them are the Gujarat Titans, a team riding high on confidence after the twin wins against the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their undercooked middle-order has not had to worry much so far, with their top order doing the heavy lifting. GT's Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have put in the hard yards, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have been doing the job with the ball.

Meanwhile, SRH's batting might has been failing time and again after putting up the second-biggest score of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals in their opener. Since then, SRH have managed to score 190/9, 163/10, and 120/10 in their last three matches. They would hope for a better show from their fabled batting order.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a belter of a batting surface. Batters enjoy batting at this venue with several tall totals since 2024, coming at the Hyderabad-based venue.

SRH posted 286/6 batting first against Rajasthan Royals in their opener and were met with the Royals also making 242/6 in reply. The average first innings score in Hyderabad is 213.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 79

Matches Won Batting First - 35

Matches Won Batting Second - 44

Matches Won Winning Toss - 29

Matches Won Losing Toss - 50

Highest Team Innings - 286/6 (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs Rajasthan Royals

Lowest Team Innings - 80 (Delhi Capitals) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highest Run Chase Achieved - 160/3 (Mumbai Indians) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Average Runs per Wicket - 27.18 Average Runs per Over - 8.30 Average Score Batting First 162.69 Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu