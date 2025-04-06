SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match Sunrisers Hyderabad have registered a hat-trick of losses in IPL 2025 after winning their season opener. SRH are now up against the Gujarat Titans in their fifth match of the season. GT have won their last two matches after losing their opener to Punjab Kings.

Struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad go up against an upbeat Gujarat Titans in match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2025. Placed 10th and having lost their last three matches, SRH will look to bounce back and hope for their batting to produce a better show as they take on GT at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

SRH have been outclassed in their own game as they have not been able to rack up strong totals, something which was their USP last season and also in their tournament opener. Their all-guns-blazing batting template in the powerplay is backfiring too, with Abhishek Sharma in particular not stepping up. Travis Head has also found it hard to get going and has been hot and cold in the four outings so far.

SRH are not penetrative enough with the ball, too, with Pat Cummins and former Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami having only a handful of wickets.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans have been good, especially in the past two matches. Their much-analysed weak middle-order has not had many opportunities to bat with the top-order of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler doing the major lifting.

GT started their campaign with a loss to Punjab Kings when they came close to chasing 244, only to fall 11 runs short in the end. GT then defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs after putting up 196 on a tricky home surface. GT registered their second win when they ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's two-match winning streak away from home with an eight-wicket win.

Ahead of all action, here is the Dream11 prediction for the contest between SRH and GT.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 19, SRH vs GT

Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Travis Head (vc), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (c), Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu