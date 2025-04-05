SRH vs GT head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 19 With Sunrisers Hyderabad all set to take on Gujarat Titans in game 19 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both teams ahead of their upcoming clash.

The stage is set for game 19 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6. It is worth noting that Sunrisers Hyderabad will be coming into the game on the back of subpar performances in their last three matches.

It is worth noting that SRH put in an exceptional performance in their first game of the tournament, making quick work of Rajasthan Royals. However, after the win against RR, SRH followed it up with losses against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, despite losing their first game of the tournament against Punjab Kings, went on to win clashes against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. SRH will be playing their fifth game of the tournament, whereas Gujarat Titans will be competing in their fourth game. Where SRH will hope to improve, GT will be aiming to maintain their winning run.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have faced off four times in IPL history, and Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious three times, whereas Hyderabad have only been able to win once.

SRH IPL 2025 squad: Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkar, Eshan Malinga.

GT IPL 2025 squad: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.