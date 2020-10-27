IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first vs SRH; Kane Williamson in for Jonny Bairstow for SRH

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer with his SRH counterpart David Warner.

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 47 of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday. In a big change, Warner brings in Kane Williamson after an injury lay off for in-form man Jonny Bairstow.

After winning the toss, DC skipper said he expects dew factor to play a big role in second innings and that's why opted to bat first and despite a timid show by the side in the last game, he has made no changes to the line-up.

"We'll bowl first. The wicket looks dry and the dew factor coming in later is a factor. That (the trends) definitely goes into our mind but we were constantly batting first in the early part of the tournament. But the wickets have become drier and that's affected our plans. We want to end up in the top-two, and the boys are really motivated. After some bad performances, we sat together and talked about where we went wrong. Same team," Iyer said.

Birthday boy Warner, on the other hand, said he would have bated first on this surface and has made three changes to the line-up.

"I was actually looking to bat first. (on his birthday celebration) I can't understand this cake-in-the face business (laughs), it's quite messy. It was disappointing to lose that last game with a lot of wickets in hand. Three changes - Williamson, Saha and Nadeem in for Bairstow, Garg and Khaleel," he said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande.

As per the pitch report, he turfs have started to slow down when compared to the initial games with the ones held few days ago. Batsmen have tried improvising by batting outside their crease and moving around a bit. Bowlers need to vary their pace and hitting the right lengths. Captains will want to chase and put pressure on the team batting first. Once a score is known, they can then pace their innings accordingly.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage