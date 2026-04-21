SRH vs DC Pitch Report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad play?

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals in their upcoming IPL 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Courtesy of two back-to-back wins over Chennai and Rajasthan, the Hyderabad are currently fourth on the points table and a win over Delhi could give them the much-needed boost before Pat Cummins returns to the playing XI.

The Hyderabad skipper has already confirmed that he will return to the scheme of things on April 25 against Rajasthan Royals. In his absence, Ishan Kishan has done a decent job, keeping the hopes alive for a playoff spot. However, not everything is perfect in the Hyderabad camp. The form of Travis Head is concerning, while Abhishek Sharma has blown hot and cold this season.

They also have an inexperienced bowling attack, which will be tested against a quality batting side such as Delhi. The visitors, too, have problems of their own. KL Rahul’s form has bothered the team management, while they have tried multiple players at the number three spot, but none could make the most of the opportunity. Pressure fell on the middle order on almost every occasion and so far, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller have managed to bail them out on a few occasions.

As things stand, DC are fifth on the points table, just behind Hyderabad. A win for them could take them to the number four and if the Axar Patel-led side manages to improve their strike rate by a little margin, they could even move to the top three, ahead of Rajasthan Royals. While a major win, suppose a win by 90-100 runs, could take them to number two, ahead of RCB.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will heavily assist the batters. It’s a paradise for players preferring to play an attacking brand of cricket. The ball comes nicely to the bat as the team batting first needs to score over 230 runs to be in the hunt. Meanwhile, bowling first will be ideal as chasing is relatively easier on this ground.

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