SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad is a good batting track. It helps batters score decent runs. Notably, the venue can help spinners if the sun opens the cracks.

As per AccuWeather, there is a slight chance of rain pouring down in the evening. There is a 15% probability of rain, while the clouds are expected to stay a bit during game time. The temperature is predicted to hover around 25 degrees.