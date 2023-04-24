SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers HyderabadSRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns against Delhi Capitals as David Warner go up against his old franchise. SRH are led by Aiden Markram but are finding it hard to clinch victories at will as they have 2 wins in 6 games. Meanwhile, the story is probably worse for Warner's DC with just 1 win in 6 games. The two will face each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both the teams are on bottom of the points table, with SRH on 9th and DC on 10th.