Monday, April 24, 2023
     
  SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2023 18:15 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV SRH vs DC Live

SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns against Delhi Capitals as David Warner go up against his old franchise. SRH are led by Aiden Markram but are finding it hard to clinch victories at will as they have 2 wins in 6 games. Meanwhile, the story is probably worse for Warner's DC with just 1 win in 6 games. The two will face each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both the teams are on bottom of the points table, with SRH on 9th and DC on 10th.

  • Apr 24, 2023 6:15 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Pitch and Weather conditions

    The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad is a good batting track. It helps batters score decent runs. Notably, the venue can help spinners if the sun opens the cracks. 

    As per AccuWeather, there is a slight chance of rain pouring down in the evening. There is a 15% probability of rain, while the clouds are expected to stay a bit during game time. The temperature is predicted to hover around 25 degrees.

  • Apr 24, 2023 6:02 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    How are SRH going?

    SRH are not fining it easy to got either. They have been inconsistent with 2 wins in 6 games. They lost the first two games, before bouncing back to win two on trot. But they lost two more recently.

  • Apr 24, 2023 6:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    How are DC going?

    DC lost five games at the beginning of the tournament. They could not score big totals and neither did they have many batters putting their hands up. DC managed to chase a low-scoring thriller against KKR in their last outing. They would want to stay on the winning note and belt another one in Hyderabad.

  • Apr 24, 2023 5:54 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    SRH's form guide

    SRH have 2 wins in 6 games. They are on 9th in the points table.

    Form guide - L,L,W,W,L,L

    SRH will look for a third win in the season at home.

  • Apr 24, 2023 5:53 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC's form guide and Standings

    DC have won just one game in the season. They are placed at rock-bottom - 10th in the Standings. 

    Form guide - W,L,L,L,L,L (Most recent first)

  • Apr 24, 2023 5:46 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Squads of both teams

    SRH's squad:

    Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

    DC's squad:

    David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

  • Apr 24, 2023 5:39 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    SRH face DC as Warner returns to Hyderabad

    Hello and a Warm Welcome everyone to the coverage of the SRH vs DC match. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have had an off-colour campaign with both teams finding it hard to win. While DC have 1 win in 6 games and are placed on 10th, SRH have 2 in 6 and are just one spot up from DC. As David Warner returns to play an IPL game in Hyderabad, but as an opponent captain, the two will look to clinch a win. Bring some snacks out as I Varun Malik, walk alongside you in this game of IPL 2023.

