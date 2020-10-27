Live Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020: SRH off to a solid start

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020: Iyer opts to bowl against SRH

Live Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of SRH vs DC live IPL match from Dubai. After strings of defeats Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the quest to return to winning ways. Two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab must be hurting but DC need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 16, which will elevate them to the top of the table. On the other hand, Sunrisers' hopes to reach the playoffs are hanging by a thread. David Warner and his men occupy the penultimate spot with eight points from 11 outings. To reach the qualifiers they must win their remaining three games and hope all other results go their way. The Capitals possess an explosive batting department as well as a formidable bowling unit. Here you can follow all the updates of SRH vs DC live IPL match from Dubai. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score and Updates Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020: SRH 46/0 in 4 overs vs DC in Dubai

19.45 IST: Nortje to Warner, FOUR! Short and wide from the pacer and Warner cuts it hard through point for a boundary.

19.42 IST: Ashwin to Saha, FOUR! Down the leg side and Saha sweeps it over backward square leg for a boundary.

19.41 IST: Ashwin to Warner, SIX! On the pads and Warner plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a maximum.

19.37 IST: Rabada to Saha, FOUR! A tad full from Rabada and Saha flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.

19.35 IST: Rabada to Saha, FOUR! Length ball and Saha tries to drive it through covers but gets an edge and the ball races away for a boundary at fine leg.

19.31 IST: Nortje to Saha, FOUR! Short ball and Saha guides it towards square leg for a boundary.

* Anrich Nortje to start the proceedings with new ball

* David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha to open the innings for SRH

19.05 IST: Here is the Playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

19.04 IST: Playing XI of Delhi Capitals is out

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

19.00 IST: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer wins toss and opts to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

18.54 IST: Two attacking leaders to lock horns in the mega encounter of IPL 2020

18.20 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of SRH vs DC live IPL match from Dubai.

Brief Preview: Delhi Capitals finished second at the end of the league stage, with a well-balanced lineup comprising a daunting batting order, a clinical spin combination and a lethal pace duo. But the second half of the season has only seen their downfall, with two consecutive defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, preceded by a struggling win against Chennai Super Kings. They now look to finish the unfinished business and seal their spot om the playoffs with a win against a topsy-turvy Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium. (Read Full Here)

