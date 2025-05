Would've fielded first as well, looks like a good wicket and it shouldn't change much. Will look to get a good score and restrict them. The last phase is here and these are must-win games. We've tried to keep the environment light, we weren't thinking about these things at the start of the tournament and we played well, want to go into these games with the same mindset and not let the situation pressure us. We've had different players contribute, we haven't been dependant on one player. We want to have close games, even if we lose, we don't want to lose by big margins. No changes.