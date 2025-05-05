SRH vs DC, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match Delhi Capitals have stuttered in the ongoing IPL season after starting so well with four wins on the trot. However, all is not lost, as they can still get to 20 points. However, their batters need to pick themselves up after a couple of forgettable evenings in the last two matches.

Hyderabad:

Delhi Capitals have lost their way a bit in the ongoing season of the IPL, with three defeats in their last four matches, of which two were at home in Delhi. After starting the season so well with four consecutive wins, the Capitals have won just two of their next six, of which one was in the Super Over against the Rajasthan Royals. The Capitals batters' inconsistency has hurt the franchise a bit, with none of Abishek Porel, Karun Nair or KL Rahul making consistent scores to get their team out of trouble.

Faf du Plessis scored a fifty in the last game but with the team cruising in the 13th over, the onus was on him, the senior player, to get his team across the line. The Capitals will mull bringing back Jake Fraser-McGurk to provide fiery starts as his presence at the top might solidify the top-order, with the rest to follow and also have T Natarajan back in the mix, who is yet to play a game in this season but might know the Hyderabad surface and conditions like the back of his hand, having played here for so many seasons.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had a season to forget. Sunrisers still have a mathematical chance, however, with the lack of form for their batters and their bowlers not stepping up, this season looks like a lost cause for the Orange Army and hence, they might be now looking to test their bench for the next season. Including left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey in the squad indicates a forward-looking approach as the Sunrisers aim to end their season on a high and maybe spoil some parties on the way.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 55, SRH vs DC

KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs (c), Vipraj Nigam, Nitish Reddy, Mitchell Starc (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Probable Playing XIIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Jake Fraser-McGurk/Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera/T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma