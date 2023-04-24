SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad in low-scoring thriller

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi beat Hyderabad

SRH vs DC: David Warner's Delhi Capitals on Monday outclassed Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Defending a total of a sub-par 144, DC restricted SRH to 137 to clinch their second win of the season. The Capitals held their nerves in crunch situations as the match went down the wire.

Nortje, Mukes overpower Klaasen, Washington

After losing a few quick wickets in the middle-overs, SRH were pushed on the back foot. However, Proteas batter Klaasen and Indian star Washington Sundar staged a comeback in the death overs. But, DC bowlers Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar got the better of the SRH batters as Nortje got Klaasen in the final over, before Mukesh held his cool to defend 16 off the final over.

DC send SRH in mess in middle overs

Sunrisers were being led by Mayank Agarwal along with Rahul Tripathi in the middle overs. While the former was set for a fifty, the latter was struggling with the scoring rate. Axar Patel got the wicket of Agarwal in the 12th over as he fell one short of his fifty. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma got Tripathi and then SRH lost Abhishek Sharma and captain Markram before the 15th over ended. This pushed them to back foot before Klaasen and Sundar inspired some fight.

DC scored 144 in first innings

DC managed to get 144/9 in their 20 overs. The score looked under-par as the track was supposed to help the batters. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a fabulous spell with 11 runs in 4 overs and picked two wickets. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Manish Pandey's fightin knocks of 34 each helped DC go above 140. Warner was looking fine but got out for 21 off 20 balls.

DC have now won their second consecutive game after beating KKR in a nail-biter. Interestingly, these two teams will lock horns against each other in the reverse fixture on Saturday, 29 April.

