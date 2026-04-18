SRH vs CSK Pitch Report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad play?

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on each other in game 27 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will meet at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 18. Both sides have had an identical season so far, but their standings in the points table are quite different.

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings sit in eighth place in the standings. With five games played, the five-time champions have won two matches and have lost the remaining three games. Finding some momentum in recent matches, CSK will look to keep their run going.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have played five games in the tournament so far as well and have won two games, losing the remaining three. They, however, sit in fifth place in the standings due to a significantly better net run rate.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards for the clash, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a viable decision.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

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