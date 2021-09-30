SRH vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, new signings, player replacement, injury updates

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of CSK captain MS Dhoni (left) with SRH batsman Manish Pandey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are enduring their worst-ever season in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), reeling at the bottom of the table with only two wins in 10 games. A change in captaincy didn't bring a turn of fortunes but the SRH will be aiming to capitalise on the momentum gained against Rajasthan Royals (RR), where they won by 7 wickets.

The high-flying Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, sit comfortably at the top of the table. The MS Dhoni-led CSK side made a stellar comeback after its worst IPL season in 2020, winning 8 of its ten matches so far. A win against SRH will seal their berth in the playoffs, and in turn will officially rule the Sunrisers out of the run for final four.

And as the two sides with contrasting fortunes in this tournament meet on Thursday, let's take a look at their squads and head to head stats:

Squads

Playing their 11th game of the season, CSK has no injury concerns and will have the entire squad at their disposal they had from the beginning of the season.

Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

SRH, on the other hand, already have made their intentions clear they will like to test their squad depth after going out of play-off run. David Warner will continue to miss the remaining SRH games as his career at the franchise nears an expected end.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Head to Head

Matches Played 15

No Result 0