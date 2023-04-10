SRH owner Kaviya Maran's reaction to cameraman showing her on screen goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SRH owner Kaviya Maran

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their first win of IPL 2023 on Sunday with a comprehensive performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The team first restricted the opposition to 143 runs in their 20 overs and then chased the target down in the 18th over of the innings itself. SRH team owner Kaviya Maran was also present at the venue witnessing the match and was happy with the team's performance.

The focus is always on Kaviya whenever she attends the stadium to watch the match. Notably, Kaviya keenly follows the team's progress in the IPL. But she got irrirated with the camerman during the match on Sunday when the focus was on her. The incident happened in the 19th over of the innings when Punjab Kings were batting. When the camerman showed her on the screen during the match, she said, "Hatt rey." She was visibly not pleased with so much limelight and also seemed frustrated with the last-wicket stand flourishing for Punjab.

Here's the video:

As far as the match is concerned, Shikhar Dhawan was the only batter who shone for Punjab scoring an unbeaten 99 off 66 deliveries. The rest of the team only managed to muster 44 runs in nine overs including extras. Mayank Markande was the star bowler on the evening for SRH picking up four wickets and also registered his best figures. In the chase, SRH got off to a slow start and also lost their new opening pair of Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal with just 45 runs on the board in 8.3 overs.

However, it was the partnership between Rahul Tripathi and skipper Aiden Markram that sailed their ship in the 18th over itself. Tripathi continued to impress scoring 74* off 48 balls while Markram eased his way through to 37 off 21 balls. While this was the first win of the season for SRH, PBKS lost their first game in three outings.

