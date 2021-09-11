SRH name Sherfane Rutherford as Jonny Bairstow's replacement for UAE leg of IPL 2021

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sherfane Rutherford

Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Sherfane Rutherford as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow for the remainder of IPL 2021 slated to begin from September 19 in the UAE.

Bairstow is among the four England players who withdrew from the UAE leg of IPL 2021 citing personal reasons. He made seven appearances for the franchise this season, scoring 248 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 141.71 with two half-centuries.

Rutherford has made 1102 runs in the T20 format at a strike rate of 138.26 and was also part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won the IPL trophy in 2020, although he did not make an appearance. Overall, he played seven matches in IPL, all for Mumbai, in 2019, scoring 73 runs at a strike rate of 135.18 while also picking one wicket.

The most consistent team in IPL has had a disastrous campaign so far winning only one of the seven games they played this season which has placed them at the bottom of the table. Amid the disastrous run, SRH removed David Warner from captaincy and named Kane Williamson as the new skipper.

SRH will begin their campaign in the UAE on September 22 against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.