SRH head coach Daniel Vettori wants his team to take inspiration from RCB to qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are languishing in ninth place in the points table of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have lost six out of eight matches so far this year and their recent loss came against the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

While not many are backing them to make it to the playoffs now, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori believes his team can certainly go through and for that, he wants Pat Cummins and his men to take inspiration from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). For the unversed, RCB are doing well this season, having won five matches and are sitting pretty in fourth place in the table.

However, Vettori is pointing out their performance last season when RCB won their last six league stage matches to qualify for the playoffs. They had lost seven out of their first eight matches in IPL 2024 and then RCB got on a roll to win six back-to-back matches to make it to the top four with 14 points.

It was a turnaround for the ages from them and Vettori, for the same reason, wants SRH to still believe that they can still finish at least fourth in the points table this season. "RCB last year was one team who was able to resurrect their season. If we can take some inspiration, it's from RCB," Vettori said in the post-match press conference after their loss to MI.

Having said that, SRH will have to adapt to different conditions much better and more so, their openers will have to click consistently. They started their campaign this year on a high, smashing 286 runs in their 20 overs against the Rajasthan Royals, but things have turned only for the worse since then. Interestingly, they also chased down 245 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, their batting has struggled completely on challenging pitches. They will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 25 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where the surface is likely to be on the slower side.