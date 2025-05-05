SRH bring in Ranji Trophy record holder Harsh Dubey as injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran Sunrisers Hyderabad had to bring in an injury replacement for a player, who was already an injury replacement for Adam Zampa in the ongoing IPL season. With seven losses in 10 matches, Sunrisers are still in with a mathematical chance but have to win every single game left.

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have brought in the left-arm spinner from Vidarbha, Harsh Dubey, as an injury replacement for the remainder of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Dubey, who shattered the record for most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season (69) playing for the eventual champions Vidarbha, replaced Smaran Ravichandran, who too was an injury replacement in the Sunrisers squad for Adam Zampa.

Dubey was signed at his base price of Rs 30 Lakh. Dubey, who has 97 wickets in just 18 first-class matches, has 16 T20 matches as well, while picking up nine wickets at an economy of 6.78. With just four matches remaining and only a slender mathematical qualification chance left, it seems like the Sunrisers have started looking towards building a squad for 2026 and might give the 22-year-old bowling all-rounder a few games to have a look at him with an eye on retentions before the next season.

Zeeshan Ansari, the UP leggie, has played most of the season for SRH with Rahul Chahar as the backup. However, it seems SRH haven't had the confidence in Chahar, who has played just one game for the Orange Army through the season, with Kamindu Mendis chipping in with his ambidextrous orthodox spin bowling with both arms.

Sunrisers take on the Delhi Capitals on Monday, May 5 and will be keen to give something to cheer about for their home fans in Uppal, Hyderabad. SRH haven't had their batters firing consistently and their bowlers have lacked the zip and control to be able to bowl out teams, and that probably sums up their struggles in the ongoing season.

SRH can take a leaf out of RCB's book from last season and even from the Mumbai Indians this season, who, after a poor start, have gone on to win six games in a row but with the lack in confidence, it seems difficult if they can turn it around.