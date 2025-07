SRH appoint former India cricketer as bowling coach ahead of IPL 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing with a new bowling coach in the Indian Premier League 2026 as the franchise has appointed a former India cricketer in the role. Pat Cummins' SRH were the 2024 runners-up of the Indian cash-rich league.

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed former India cricketer Varun Aaron as their new bowling coach ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026. The 2016 champions made the announcement through a social media post on X.

"A fiery addition to our coaching staff! Welcome Varun Aaron as our new bowling coach," SRH wrote in a social media post.

