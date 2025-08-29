Sreesanth's wife lambasts Lalit Modi, Clarke for releasing slapgate video: 'You people are not even human' In an ugly chapter of the Indian Premier League, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth were involved in a slapgate incident, with the former giving a backhand to the speedster. Former IPL chairman, Lalit Modi, released the video of the infamous incident during a podcast with Michael Clarke.

New Delhi:

Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari Kumari, lambasted former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi and ex-Australia cricketer Michael Clarke for releasing the video of the infamous slapgate incident between Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh in IPL 2008.

During a podcast with the former Australian cricketer, Modi, the architect of the Indian cash-rich league, detailed several past events of the tournament. Speaking of one such event, he released the unseen video clip of Harbhajan slapping Sreesanth, for which the former spinner was handed an 11-match suspension.

Speaking about the incident, Modi highlighted how his security camera captured the video after the broadcast cameras were off following the conclusion of the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) clash.

"I'll tell you what happened. I will give you the video. I have kept it back. Bhajji is a very dear friend of mine. I love him. It happened on the field, and I was there. It was Bhajji, and it was Sreesanth. The game was over, and the cameras were shut off. Only one of my security cameras was on. As the team finished playing, the players were high-fiv5'ing' and shaking hands with each other. When it came to Sreesanth and Bhajji. Harbhajan just said to him, ‘Come here', and gave him a backhander," Modi told Clarke on the Beyond23 podcast.

Sreesanth's wife slammed Modi and Clarke for their actions. "Shame on you, Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both Sreesanth and Harbhajan have long moved on; they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman," Bhuvneshwari wrote in one of her stories.

"Sreesanth has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. As his wife and as the mother of his children, it is deeply painful for our family to see this resurface after 18 long years. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago, only so you can chase views. This doesn’t just hurt the players; it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs," he added.

"You should be sued for doing something so cheap and inhumane. Sreesanth is a man of strength and character, and no video can take that dignity away from him. Fear God before you hurt families and innocent children for your own gain," she added.