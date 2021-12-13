Follow us on Sports Weekly Wrap-Up (Dec 6-Dec 12): Revisit major happenings from the world of sports last week

The buzz in the sports was significant last week. From the international cricket where Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy made the headlines, it was Ruturaj Gaikwad who was the most talked about for his batting heroics in the domestic cricket. Besides Australia's win in the opening game of Ashes 2021, there was a flurry of news from other sports as well. IndiaTV brings to you the major highlights from the world of sports last week

Rohit Sharma takes over ODI captaincy from Virat Kohli, replaces Ajinkya Rahane as Test vice-captain

The Indian team's tour of South Africa will be all about Rohit Sharma's ascendancy as the national white-ball skipper along with the additional responsibility of being the vice-captain of the Test team that will take on the Proteas in a three-match series starting December 26.

AUS vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4: Australia beat England by 9 wickets to open Ashes series

Australia won the Ashes series opener by nine wickets on Saturday with 1 1/2 days to spare after Nathan Lyon picked up his 400th test wicket and quickly added three more to dismantle England’s bid to save the first test.

AUS vs ENG, 1st Test: Lyon joins Warne, McGrath as Aussies with 400 test wickets

A bit of banter from the new captain was all Nathan Lyon needed to end his 11-month wait to move from 399 test wickets and become just the third Australian to hit the 400 milestone.

ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin rises to 2nd spot, Mayank climbs to 11th position after India-New Zealand series

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin climbed a rung to second while his teammate and opener Mayank Agarwal, along with New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel also made huge progress in the ICC Test Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad slams three centuries on the trot for Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the talk of the town courtesy of his batting heroics in the calendar year 2021. After a scintillating show in IPL 2021, he is now ruling the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The right-handed batsman has smashed his third consecutive century for Maharashtra. With three hundreds smashed in just four days of the BCCI 50-over domestic season, he has made heads turn.

Pakistan cleans Bangladesh by 2-0

Offspinner Sajid Khan ended with a match haul of 12-128 as Pakistan broke Bangladesh's stubborn resistance to secure an innings and eight-run victory in the rain-hit second and final test on Wednesday. Bangladesh was forced to follow-on after being wrapped up for 87 in the first innings and was bowled out for 205.

Barcelona out of Champions League after losing 0-3 to Bayern Munich; Sevilla out as well

Barcelona’s 17-year streak of advancing to the Champions League knockout rounds each season ended Wednesday with an exit from the group stage. Barcelona fell to a 3-0 loss at Bayern Munich that dumped the five-time European champion into a dismal — and deserved — third place in Group E.

Jr Hockey World Cup Final: Domene's hat-trick hands Argentina second Junior Hockey WC title

Lautaro Domene struck a hat-trick as a determined Argentina stunned six-time champions Germany 4-2 to clinch their second FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup title at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February's Beijing Winter Games, amid an increasingly bitter feud over the Joe Biden administration's decision not to send officials over human rights concerns.

ICC still not losing hope of featuring in 2028 Olympics as 'additional sport'

The ICC is not losing hope of cricket being among "additional sports" to be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) started the process of identifying the core sports for the grand sporting spectacle.