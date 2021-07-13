Sports fraternity in mourning after Yashpal Sharma death

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yasphal Sharma played 37 Tests for India between 1979 and 1983.

Following legendary cricketer Yashpal Sharma's death at the age of 66 on Tuesday morning, the sports fraternity was in mourning and took to social media to express their grief on the untimely death of the champion.

Virender Sehwag was among first to react on the news and took to Twitter to give his hearlfelt condolences.

So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti", tweeted Sehwag.

After serving as the natioanal selector of Indian team at the turn of the century, Yashpal also served as the coach of the Uttar Pradesh Ranji team.

Mindful of the fact, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also paid his tribute.

Yashpal also enjoyed a great relationship with India TV as cricket expert and was a close friend to its editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma, who was left shocked after getting the sad news.

Heartfelt last tributes were paid by sports fraternity from all over India and world including from newly-appointed sports minister Anurag Thakur and BCCI general secretary Jay Shah.

More to follow...