'Spoke to Karun...': PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta lashes out at third umpire for 'unacceptable' no-six call Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta wasn't really happy with the third umpire's decision when Shashank Singh had hit a Mohit Sharma delivery towards the long-on boundary. While Karun Nair had signalled a six, the umpire ruled it as just runs as the fielder himself was surprised.

Jaipur:

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta lashed out at the third umpire for ruling a close decision on the boundary in the Delhi Capitals' favour despite the fielder, Karun Nair, signalling it a six. Zinta said that such decision-making in the technology era, with so many replays at the TV umpire's disposal, was 'unacceptable'. Punjab Kings lost their penultimate home game against the Capitals by six wickets as their chances of qualifying in the top two took a major hit.

The incident took place on the final delivery of the 15th over, bowled by Mohit Sharma. Sharma dropped it short and Shashank Singh latched onto it in a flash, hitting it towards the long-on boundary. Nair, who was in the deep, had to jump to be able to catch it, but he did hold on to the ball. However, the fielder was agonisingly close to the boundary and dropped it immediately before the momentum took him out. Nair seemed to have touch his foot on the boundary rope and signalled it a six immediately.

The replays showed that Nair caught the ball and immediately threw before going over the boundary and hence, the third umpire ruled that it wasn't a six. Nair's foot did touch the rope but when he was coming back in to pick up the ball back. Could that have led Nair to signal the six? As he too looked a bit amused after the replay and the umpire's decision.

After the game, Zinta wasn't the happiest and mentioned that she spoke to Nair after the game and he again confirmed that he thought it was a six.

"In such a high profile tournament with so much technology at the Third Umpire’s disposal such mistakes are unacceptable & simply shouldn’t happen. I spoke To Karun after the game & he confirmed it was DEFINITELY a 6 ! I rest my case!," Zinta wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Would that decision have made a difference? Delhi Capitals chased the total down in 19.3 overs and would have required three more had the six been given since Shashank and skipper Shreyas Iyer had run two.

Now that it's done and dusted, Punjab Kings will have to shrug this defeat away and get back to winning ways as they take on Mumbai Indians in their final game in Jaipur with an aim to stay in contention for a top-two spot.