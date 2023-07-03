MS Dhoni's spirit of cricket award act goes viral after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni and Jonny Bairstow

Spirit of Cricket: Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal gave rise to another debate about the Spirit of Cricket vs the laws of the sport. The English batter was caught wandering out of the crease on a Cameron Green delivery as wicket-keeper Alex Carey produced a stumping from behind the wickets to dismiss the English batter on the final ball of the 52nd over. After the incident, an old video of a Test match between India and England is doing the rounds on social media.

The said video is of a run-out incident of England batter Ian Bell and Indian captain MS Dhoni's gesture to call him back. On the final ball of the Tea break on Day 3, Eoin Morgan hit a ball to the leg side and as an Indian fielder attempted to stop the ball from reaching the fence, the English batters assumed that it has reached the boundary. They were having a fist pump and another fielder disturbed the timber to dismiss him. It was displayed on the big screen as well but despite this, Dhoni decided to call the batter back after the break and displayed an inspirational gesture. For the same, Dhoni was awarded the spirit of cricket award for the decade in 2020.

The Jonny Bairstow dismissal made a connection with Ian Bell's run-out survival. However, going by the rules on the controversial run-out of Bairstow, "the ball is considered to be dead only when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play."

England vs Australia's second Ashes Test produced another thrilling Test match contest with the Aussies edging past after Ben Stokes' special show. The English team fell short of the 371-run target despite Stokes' magical 155 on the final day to give the visitors a real scare at Lord's. Australia have won both the Test matches of the five-game contest and lead the high-octane series by 2-0.

